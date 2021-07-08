Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 880 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,139% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 put options.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 325,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.