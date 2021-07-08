Storj (STORJ) Reaches Market Cap of $263.66 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $263.66 million and approximately $58.45 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00057493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.87 or 0.00869539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,229,036 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

