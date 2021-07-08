Stuart A. Rose Sells 1,000 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

REX opened at $80.05 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $479.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on REX. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

