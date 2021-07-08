Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.36. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $53.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.