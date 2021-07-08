SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

SPCB opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuperCom (SPCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.