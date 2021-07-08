Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 11,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

