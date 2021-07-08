Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

SSREY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,454. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.