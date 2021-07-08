Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $153.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

