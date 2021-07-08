Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.47. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 439,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

