Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Trading Up 1%

Target Healthcare REIT plc (LON:THRL) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.55). Approximately 677,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 706,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a market cap of £607.71 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

