Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 16,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,707,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
TGB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
