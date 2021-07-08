Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 16,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,707,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

TGB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

