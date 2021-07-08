TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TASK. Bank of America started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

TaskUs stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

