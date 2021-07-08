TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $720.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TCG BDC by 40.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

