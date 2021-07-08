TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,581 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,187 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRTX stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

