TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 353,995 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 353,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $68,000.
Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.