TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 153,768 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,768 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

AUPH opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

