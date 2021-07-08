Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TLPFY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th.

TLPFY opened at $206.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.23. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $126.51 and a 1-year high of $207.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $2.7837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

