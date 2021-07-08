Teloscoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,181.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $440,639.11 and approximately $1,181.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00271216 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00038006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

