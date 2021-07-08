Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TENG stock opened at GBX 102.36 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. Ten Lifestyle Group has a one year low of GBX 70.55 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.76. The company has a market capitalization of £83.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.63.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

