Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price reduced by analysts at HSBC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 1,616,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,534. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

