Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.62

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 378397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

