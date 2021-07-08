TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0510 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00860185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005217 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

