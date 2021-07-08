Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.