Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. However, high input costs, incentive compensation and supply chain headwinds will impair results in the near term. Nevertheless, this will likely be offset by the company’s cost control efforts. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term growth. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of TEX opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Research analysts expect that Terex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

