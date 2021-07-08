Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $900.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $466.74.

TSLA opened at $644.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $629.58. Tesla has a 1-year low of $262.27 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $621.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

