Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,983 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of Texas Instruments worth $395,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.13. The company had a trading volume of 90,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,637. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

