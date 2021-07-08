Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Cut by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.82. 104,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

