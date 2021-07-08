Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,243 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.23 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.