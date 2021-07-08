The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of The Buckle worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Buckle by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Buckle by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 357,102 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Buckle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKE opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,492 shares of company stock worth $3,256,100. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

