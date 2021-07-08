The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 893.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Shares of DSGX opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.