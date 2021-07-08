The Force Protocol Trading Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00187187 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

