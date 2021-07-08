The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.4% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.81. The stock had a trading volume of 158,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,113. The company has a market cap of $340.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

