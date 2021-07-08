The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

