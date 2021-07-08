The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading 0.8% Higher

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.30. 11,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,339,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.