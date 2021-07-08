The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

