The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.