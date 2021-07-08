The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.96.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.76, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,843 shares of company stock worth $22,384,459. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

