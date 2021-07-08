The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 266.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.25. 380,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $112.81 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.