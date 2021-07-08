Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 22,373 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $85,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Shares of GD stock opened at $187.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

