Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,744,213 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $100,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,113,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18.

