Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $107.12 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.58% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $107,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

NYSE LYV opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

