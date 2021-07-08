Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $70.31 Million Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,028,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Calix by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

