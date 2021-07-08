Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NICE were worth $80,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

NICE stock opened at $254.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $186.16 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.80.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.