Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.70. 14,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 41,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $292,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $1,338,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $2,296,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

