Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.56. 6,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 18,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THBRF)

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

