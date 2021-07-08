Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Grubhub comprises about 0.6% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grubhub during the first quarter worth $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Grubhub during the first quarter worth $229,000.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Grubhub stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,995. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRUB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

