Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Down to $30.70

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.70, but opened at $29.66. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765 over the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

