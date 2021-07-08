TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TomTom stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68. TomTom has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.14 million during the quarter.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.