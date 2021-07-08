Tony Manini Buys 3,848,018 Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) Stock

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) insider Tony Manini acquired 3,848,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).

LON:ARS opened at GBX 2.23 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £32.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. Asiamet Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.34.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

