Tony Manini Buys 3,848,018 Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) Stock

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) insider Tony Manini acquired 3,848,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).
LON:ARS opened at GBX 2.23 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £32.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. Asiamet Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.34.
