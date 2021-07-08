Tornado Cash (TORN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.05 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $36.27 or 0.00111115 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and $3.05 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00128724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00170410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,681.50 or 1.00118526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.80 or 0.00967445 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,818 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

